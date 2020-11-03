Count underway in Burnet and Llano counties after polls close

Burnet County Republican Party chair Kara Chasteen checks on election results and information after polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Burnet County GOP is holding a watch party at Trailblazer Grille in Burnet. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

When polls closed at 7 p.m. in Burnet and Llano counties on Election Day, the action moved from the voting booths to county elections offices, where administrators and staff began the count.

In Burnet County, Elections Administrator Doug Ferguson reported that mail-in ballots were still being scanned as polls closed. Officials were not allowed to begin counting mail-in ballots until polls opened this morning.

Only a few people were at the Courthouse South Annex in Marble Falls at the end of the evening. Healthcare worker Jennifer Williams took only five minutes to vote, the first time she has voted in an election “in a long time.” The issue of immigration brought her out tonight.

“I don’t have a problem with immigration, as long as you do it the right way,” she said. “I understand you want to come over here and make a living and have a better life. I get that, 100 percent; however, you need to come over here the right way.”

Another last-minute voter, Amanda Jennings, who works sales at Interstate Batteries, said this is her first time to vote in years.

“I don’t watch the news,” she said. “I stay out of all the politics. It’s the lesser of two evils.”

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension building, one of several polling locations in Burnet, had no leftover voters at 7 p.m. Poll workers quickly began cleaning up and preparing ballot boxes for transportation to the elections office.

Keep track of election night results at the DailyTrib.com Elections Guide.

editor@thepicayune.com