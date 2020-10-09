ON THE AGENDA: Government meetings for week of Oct. 12

Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, Bertram, Cottonwood Shores, and Burnet and Llano counties all have government meetings the week of Oct. 12. Many municipalities are still holding meetings virtually. In-person meetings will require face coverings and social distancing.

Here is a selection of items on the agendas and how to attend the meetings:

MONDAY, OCT. 12

11 a.m.

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive, Marble Falls

In-person meeting; attendees must wear a face covering.

On the agenda:

discussion of 2017 Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan

discussion of small-scale park projects

discussion of Halloween in the Park event

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

9 a.m.

Llano County Commissioners Court

Second floor, 801 Ford St., Llano

Llano County Commissioners Court no longer meets virtually. Attendees must wear a face covering, sit 6 feet apart, and have their temperature taken before entering.

On the agenda:

monthly reports from justice of the peace, constable, sheriff, district court, and more

discussion and possible action on dozen replats

discussion and possible action on prospect of using tax-note money to pay for Johnson Creek bridge

in executive session, among other things, discussion of Llano Hospital, EMS contract, and Indigent Health Care Program Services

9 a.m.

Burnet County Commissioners Court

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

• discussion and possible action on accessing $3,316 grant from NRA for purchase of training ammunition, noise-reduction headphones, and training simulator weapons

• discussion and possible action on lease-purchase agreement for four dump trucks

• discussion and possible action on several replats

• discussion and possible action regarding several contracts, agreements, or grants

6 p.m.

Burnet City Council

Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The city of Burnet continues to meet virtually. Council chambers are closed to the public. A Zoom webinar works as the virtual meeting. Click this link or go to zoom.us and use webinar ID 886 0521 9592 # and password 983335 #.

On the agenda:

multiple public hearings and action items regarding altering Future Land Use Plan to change swath of 163 acres south of U.S. 29 from industrial to commercial and residential zoning

final reading of ordinance setting solid waste and recycling rates

At the time of publication, Granite Shoals, Bertram, and Cottonwood Shores had not yet posted their agendas. Agendas are posted at least 72 hours prior to meetings.

