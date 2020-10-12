Burnet City Hall reopens to public

Burnet City Hall reopened to the public on Thursday, Oct. 8, City Manager David Vaughn announced in his weekly report.

“We had been evaluating it for a while, and, obviously, the (COVID-19) numbers weren’t climbing real high,” Vaughn said. “We decided to wait and make sure, just as school reopened, that we didn’t see a spike or anything, which we really didn’t, so we felt it was good to go ahead and reopen to the public.”

Officials closed City Hall on March 23 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Even though the building was closed to the public, staff continued to work.

Customers are still required to wear face coverings when in the building. Staff are also required to wear face coverings whenever they are out of their office or when meeting with anyone, including other staff.

Burnet City Council will still hold its meetings virtually for the time being. For council meetings and instructions on how to listen, visit the council’s meetings page.

alex@thepicayune.com