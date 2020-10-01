Vote Marble Falls-Burnet football rivalry for top 10 in Texas

Burnet and Marble Falls football fans can help put the Mustangs-Bulldogs gridiron rivalry in the top 10 in the state as Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and the University Interscholastic League celebrate the 100th anniversary of high school football. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Longtime Burnet County football fans will agree the Burnet-Marble Falls rivalry ranks as one of the best in Texas.

Now, they have the chance to prove it.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Texas high school football, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine is asking high school gridiron fans across the state to vote for their favorite rivalry, and the Bulldogs-Mustangs matchup made the list of nominees.

Simply go to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rivalry webpage to cast your vote. And hurry: The deadline is noon Sunday, Oct. 4.

Superintendents at both school districts agree the Burnet-Marble Falls rivalry is one as big as the state it inhabits.

“When I joined the (Burnet Consolidated Independent School) District nine years ago, one of the first things I learned was to never wear purple, in large part because of the Marble Falls rivalry,” BCISD Superintendent Keith McBurnett said. “The cross-county rivalry between Burnet and Marble Falls has been fun to watch and be a part of as a fan and as superintendent. I am so thankful that we are getting to play football, given the (COVID-19) pandemic, but I was very disappointed that our game with Marble Falls had to be canceled this year.”

This year’s matchup was cut from the schedule because the University Interscholastic League pushed back the practice start date for 5A and 6A high school football programs. Schools in 4A and below could start practices and games as originally scheduled.

Since Marble Falls is a 5A program and Burnet is a 4A program, the game was scratched due to the COVID-19-adjusted season.

“This is a rivalry that is truly historic in the state of Texas and has many stories from the legendary to mythical associated with it,” MFISD Superintendent Chris Allen said. “I love how the rivalry energized our communities and is intense while remaining respectful.”

Each of the 100 nominated rivalries will be recognized by the UIL and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football in a special commemorative magazine, and the top 10 fans’ picks will be recognized with a special ceremony at the UIL state football championship in Arlington later in the season.

“Although we compete against each other in lots of different ways, this is a time for all of Burnet County to come together and vote to make the Burnet-Marble Falls rivalry one of the top 10 in the history of Texas football,” McBurnett said. “Unlike typical elections, this is one that people are encouraged to vote multiple times.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com