Marble Falls varsity volleyball team halts play due to COVID-19

The Marble Falls High School varsity volleyball team cannot play or practice for 10 days because a member of the squad was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The shutdown begins Sept. 29, the day of the District 25-5A opener at Leander Glenn, which has been postponed.

“A significant number of athletes are quarantining because of close contact with someone who tested positive,” said Chris Allen, superintendent of the Marble Falls Independent School District.

Two other matches have been postponed as well: the home match against Georgetown High on Oct. 2 and the match at Cedar Park High on Oct. 6.

The earliest the Lady Mustangs can return to the court is Oct. 9, when they are due to host Leander Rouse in Max Copeland Gym on the high school campus, 2101 Mustang Drive. Fans wanting to watch the varsity and junior varsity games should go online to buy advance tickets the week of the contest.

Postponed matches have been rescheduled to the following days:

the home contest against Glenn will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10;

the home match against Georgetown High also will be played Saturday, Oct. 10, but at 2 p.m.;

and the Cedar Park High road match is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2150 Cypress Creek Road.

Both the Glenn and Georgetown matches will be closed to the public. Cedar Park officials will announce at a later date if tickets will be available for that contest.

Georgetown High is sending its junior varsity and freshmen to play at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive. There is no cost to fans to attend the contests.

During the summer, representatives from each school that makes up District 25-5A decided that if COVID-19 affected a varsity team, they would make every effort to postpone matches until the two teams could play to avoid forfeiting games.

“The intention from the beginning was to try to get in all the matches,” Allen said.

