4 killed in plane crash after leaving Horseshoe Bay Airport

31 seconds ago by: DailyTrib.com
Small plane crashes after leaving Horseshoe Bay Airport

Remains of the plane that crashed in Leon County, just northwest of Normangee on Sunday, Sept 20. The plane took off from the Horseshoe Bay Airport at about 10 a.m. Screen-captured image

A single-engine plane flying from Horseshoe Bay to Natchitoches, Louisiana, on Sunday, Sept. 20, crashed about 50 minutes into the flight, killing all four people on board.

The four people were all from Louisiana. They have been identified Kenneth Hix, 59, and Missy Lynn Hix, 59, of Lafayette and Phillip Ackel, 59, and Pauline Ackel, 58, of Natchitoches. 

According to flight data, the plane, a 1984 Piper PA-46, took off at 9:59 a.m. from the Horseshoe Bay Airport bound for Natchitoches. 

The plane might have experienced engine troubles and was attempting an emergency landing at Hilltop Lakes Airport just northwest of Normangee, Texas, before it crashed. 

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash. 

