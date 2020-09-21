ON THE AGENDA: School boards and Burnet City Council

School boards for the Marble Falls and Burnet school districts will each meet Monday, Sept. 21. Burnet County Commissioners Court and Burnet City Council meet Tuesday, Sept. 22.

6 p.m. Sept. 21

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District

BCISD board room, 208 E. Brier in Burnet

Superintendent Keith McBurnett will report on issues related to COVID-19, the upcoming board of trustees election, and future use of the Red Brick Building. The board will also consider a revision in its non-student days on the 2020-21 academic calendar.

A second business item concerns possible application for a Remote Homebound Instruction Waiver.

Marble Falls ISD

Marble Falls Middle School Cafeteria, 1511 Pony Circle

Video conference meeting conducted via Facebook Live.

For public comment, email kdunk@mfisd.txed.net no later than the start of the meeting.

Agenda items include a presentation/discussion and possible action on:

Highland Lakes Crisis Network update

fall 2020 update

asynchronous instructional plan for Texas Education Agency

extended sick leave resolution of Policy DEC

9 a.m. Sept. 22

Burnet County Commissioners Court

Burnet County Courthouse, second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

Items on the agenda include discussion and possible action on:

opportunity to refinance/refund existing bonds and tax notes to potentially save more than $900,000 collectively over the life of each term

accepting 10 internet hot spots from the Tocker Foundation for the Joann Cole Mitte Memorial Library in Bertram

crisis diversion program involving the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and Bluebonnet Trails Community Services

6 p.m. Sept. 22

Burnet City Council

City Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St. in Burnet

Public may attend by Zoom only at this link. Or, go to Zoom.us and enter Webinar ID: 896 1811 1177# and password: 660400#. To address the council during public comment, press the “raise your hand” feature on the app.

Agenda items include:

update on COVID-19

second and final reading of ordinance extending COVID-19 disaster declaration

first reading allowing a manufactured home on a lot in the city limits

setting solid waste and recycling disposal rates

appointing council members to work with staff to review charter amendments

proposal to lease out an airport hangar

resolution accepting public street, water, wastewater, and electrical improvements constructed in Phase 1 of Westfall Village Subdivision

