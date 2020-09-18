New Marble Falls ISD COVID-19 webpage keeps parents informed

On Marble Falls Independent School District's Pandemic Action Plan webpage, these four gold buttons each link to more information about how the district is handing all COVID-19-related protocols. The page also shares the number of reported cases, which is updated daily at 4 p.m. Screen-captured image

Marble Falls Independent School District families now can easily see in one place how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting their child’s campus. The MFISD Pandemic Action Plan webpage includes the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the district’s seven campuses as well as instructional updates for both in-person and remote learning, announced Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen recently.

Also on the site are:

student/staff health and safety plans

district and campus protocols for COVID-19 cases

resources and other helpful information

The primary purpose of the webpage is transparency and making sure parents have access to correct information, Allen said.

“We’re going to communicate, even if there’s a spike (in COVID-19 cases),” he said. “If there’s a spike, we’ll deal with it. We wanted to aggregate it in a way that was helpful to our community and easier to keep up with.”

The district and campus protocols for COVID-19 cases contain flowcharts and checklists that are activated once a parent reports to campus officials that their child has tested positive for the disease.

Flowcharts show the questions the school nurse will ask parents and what happens after that conversation has taken place.

“It is comprehensive,” Allen said. “We’re able to make adjustments.”

The information has been available all along, just not as well organized.

“(Before the new webpage), it was sort of hard to find and navigate,” Allen continued. “Now that we’re in this process, we know how to put (the information) together. We needed to run the processes a few times.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com