Meadowlakes residents could see $216 yearly utility fees increase

Meadowlakes residents will see a hike in their water, sewer, and garbage rates in the coming fiscal year. The average homeowner could see about a $216-per-year increase in fees paid to the city following an ordinance approved by the Meadowlakes City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The minimum water rate was increased by $5 to $26.65 a month, increasing each water tier by 20 cents per 1,000 gallons used. The minimum monthly residential and commercial sewer rates were increased by $10 to $57 and $60, respectively.

The cost of garbage collection increased by 57 cents per month, a rate that has been delayed until Jan. 1.

The residential rate also will be adjusted on this delayed schedule to round the cost of collection to a flat rate of $22 per month.

The budget adopted by the city during this same meeting anticipated the adoption of the rise in rates as water treatment expenses budgeted in the fiscal year are expected to exceed the original budgeted amount. This is due to cost overruns in the in-house renovations of two of the city’s three water treatment plants.

Capital purchases related to the city’s utility fund include a used sewer/vac truck at a cost of just under $87,000.

