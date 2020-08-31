Nancy Smith, 68, of Llano passed away Aug. 31, 2020

Nancy Smith passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, in Llano, Texas, at the age of 68. She was born July 23, 1952, in Waco, Texas.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Lorene Smith. She is survived by her brother, Dailon and wife Tracy Smith of Llano; niece, Jarah and husband Neville of Llano; nephew, Jason and wife Tiffany of Harper; and five great-nieces and great-nephews.

Nancy was raised in Llano County on the family ranch. She graduated from Llano High School in 1971 and received a business degree in Brownwood, Texas. She began her career with General Telephone and retired after 38 years with Verizon.

Nancy was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Castell. She loved the Lord, her family, and life.

The family would like to express a special thank-you to doctors Janice Pruessner and Louise Forrister, who cared for her during her 10-year Alzheimer’s journey. Also, a special thank-you to her HCM Hospice team, Dr. Jack Franklin and nurse Amelia Walton, and all of the staff at Celeste Care of Llano.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nancy’s name to HCM Hospice, P.O. Box 835 Fredericksburg, TX 78624, or the charity of your choice.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Llano City Cemetery with Dr. Matthew Richard officiating.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.