Deadline to apply for Highland Lakes Service League grants is Aug. 31

Area nonprofits have until Aug. 31 to apply for community grants from the Highland Lakes Service League.

Applications are available on the Service League’s website. Recipients will be announced in November.

There is no minimum or maximum on requests for funds; however, the league may reward part of the amount requested. Grants over the past three years have ranged from $500 to $2,600.

Funds must be used by 501(c)(3) agencies to serve communities in Burnet or Llano counties.

Applications must meet one of these criteria:

promote the protection and welfare of animals

cultivate, improve, and increase access to creative experiences and encourage artistic expression

further the ability to educate and improve educations for individuals in the area

promote access to health care to improve the mental and physical health and wellness of the community

provide individuals in the community with safe housing, nourishing food, loving and qualified caregivers, and the opportunity to reach their highest level of sustainability and success

promote activities that foster community and/or provide individuals with experiences in nature and recreation

The Service League will not consider applications for fundraising drives, capital campaigns, political campaigns, religious projects, or individuals.

Organizations can apply each year with new project requests.

Email grants.hlsl@gmail.com for more information.

Over the past five years, the Highland Lakes Service League has awarded $100,000 in grants to area charitable organizations. Funds are raised during events such as the For Ladies Only Golf Tournament and the Chuck Wagon Chow-Down Dinner and Auction.

