Free COVID-19 testing; no appointment, doctor’s order, or symptoms required

Even as active COVID-19 cases dip in the Highland Lakes, residents can now get tested for free in Marble Falls.

The city of Marble Falls and Texas Division of Emergency Management are offering COVID-19 tests Monday-Friday, Aug. 24-28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista.

“The importance of this is that it allows people who have been exposed or possibly exposed to have free testing,” said Russel Sander, the Marble Falls Fire Rescue chief and city emergency management coordinator. “I think it’s important for people to get tested if they would like to, and they don’t need a doctor’s note, so that’s a good thing.”

As of Aug. 18, Burnet County had 578 residents test positive for COVID-19 and 11 deaths. Of the total cases, 484 are considered recovered.

The tests beginning Aug. 24 at Lakeside Pavilion are walk-up with no appointment needed, and people do not have to be exhibiting symptoms or possess a doctor’s order. The self-administered test takes about 5 minutes and involves a cheek swab rather than the invasive nasal swab.

Testing is open to everyone, not just Marble Falls residents. People will need a form of identification and an email address at which to receive results.

Results are being returned from 24 to 72 hours after testing.

For more information, visit the TDEM website.

