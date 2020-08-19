Marble Falls movie theater reopens Aug. 28 with new name, films

The Marble Falls movie theater reopens as Cinergy Cinemas on Aug. 28 after being closed for months due to COVID-19. Before being shut down, the theater was operated by ShowBiz Cinemas. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

Cinergy Entertainment Group is rolling out the proverbial red carpet as the Marble Falls movie theater reopens Aug. 28.

“We’re excited to be part of the community and excited to bring movies and fun,” said Traci Hoey, vice president of marketing for Cinergy. “And we want to make everyone safe.”

As part of its COVID-19 safety protocols, patrons must wear face coverings and keep 6 feet of distance between them and others not in their party. The theater is extending the time between movie screenings to allow for additional cleaning.

The movie theater has been closed since this spring due to the pandemic. At the time it shut down, it was operated by ShowBiz Cinemas, but Cinergy Entertainment Group announced in April it was taking over the Marble Falls location. Cinergy actually opened the theater in 2003 as Driftwood Cinema and then, in 2008, leased the building to ShowBiz.

Cinergy Cinemas, located at 2600 U.S. 281 South, will open with screenings of “Unhinged” starring Russell Crowe, “The New Mutants” starring Maisie Williams, “Bill & Ted Face the Music” starring Keanu Reeves, “Tenet” starring Robert Pattinson, and the Leonardo DiCaprio film “Inception, a 2010 release with new footage.

Hoey said the company is updating the theater’s website, where people will be able to purchase tickets in advance or sign up for the theater’s loyalty program.

“It’s free to sign up,” Hoey said of the loyalty program. “You get a point for every dollar you spend, and there’s free stuff along the way. Loyalty members also get discounted prices on Tuesdays.”

Moviegoers can also purchase tickets at the theater box office and kiosk machines.

Food and beverages, including alcohol, are available in the lobby.

jfierro@thepicayune.com