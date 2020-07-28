TAPPS releases fall sports calendar

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football can begin practices for the 2020 season in early September after the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools released its Return to Play calendar. Photo by Stennis Shotts

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls fall sports teams can hold organized practices after Labor Day weekend. The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools‘ recently announced its Return to Play calendar for members amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though TAPPS is allowing fall sports teams to practice starting Labor Day, which is Sept. 7, Faith’s rules prohibit school activities on national holidays. Therefore, look for football, volleyball, and cross-country practices to begin Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Teams are also revising their upcoming schedules.

According to TAPPS, the first football game of the season can be played Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 24-26. Faith athletics director and head cross-country coach Steve McCannon said the Flames possibly will not begin District 2, Division I play that week, but he won’t know until district officials meet to examine the schedule.

Football players can practice in full pads the week of Sept. 7, but they cannot start full contact before Friday, Sept. 11. Scrimmages can be held Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 17-19.

TAPPS state championship football games will be played Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 10-12.

Volleyball teams can begin matches Thursday, Sept. 10. Faith’s District 4-2A matches start Thursday, Sept. 17. The TAPPS state tournament is Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 18-20.

Cross-country runners can begin participating in meets starting Thursday, Sept. 10. TAPPS moved the state meet to Monday, Nov. 2, from Monday, Oct. 26.

Conditioning sessions for athletes can be held Monday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Sept. 6, though participation cannot be mandatory.

“We’re working very hard to have a great environment for the kids, to make it as normal as possible,” McCannon said. “Everybody is in the same playing field, and it’s better than not playing at all. We’re excited for the year. We have a group of seniors who are special.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com