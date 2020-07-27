Burnet County Democrats holding voter registration drives on Saturdays

The Burnet County Democratic Club will host a voter registration drive outside of the Uptown theater, 218 Main St. in Marble Falls, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday, Aug. 1 through Oct. 3.

The general election is Nov. 3. The last day to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 5.

The club will follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols while registering voters.

“We had great success safely registering voters at the Black Lives Matter rally in June and wanted to continue that enthusiasm,” said club President B.J. Henry. “We must find ways to register voters as safely as possible while COVID-19 continues to spread, and I believe we can do that with this drive.”

She said a voter registration table will be outside of the theater for social distancing, and volunteers will wear masks and use hand sanitizer. Masks and cold water will be available for those in line to register.

The Burnet County Democratic Club is also registering voters at its office upstairs from the theater. Hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.