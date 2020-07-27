Man dies in Llano River near Slab

A 24-year-old man died Sunday, July 26, in the Llano River while swimming, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials.

The man and friends were swimming in the Llano River north of the Kingsland Slab when the victim went under the water. Llano County sheriff’s deputies, the Kingsland Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, and other emergency crews responded to the scene.

Kingsland VFD and Buchanan VFD rescue divers helped search for the missing man.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials stated Kingsland firefighters recovered the body.

The investigation into the man’s death is ongoing, and no further details were available at the time this story was posted.

This is the third water-related death in 10 days. On July 17, Horseshoe Bay police and fire crews recovered the body of an 84-year-old woman on Lake LBJ. Then, on July 19, a 56-year-old man went under the water in the Llano River near Badu Park in Llano but did not resurface. Llano VFD, Llano police, and TPWD game wardens recovered the man’s body later the same day.

