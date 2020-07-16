BCISD asks parents for email addresses to keep them up to date

As Burnet Consolidated Independent School District prepares for the 2020-21 academic year in the middle of a pandemic, it’s making sure it can keep parents up to date on a changing situation.

If you are a BCISD parent or caregiver of a student and have not received an email from the district this summer, contact Randy Fauss at rfauss@burnetcisd.net with your name, your child’s name, and an email address for future communications from the district.

Parents can also follow BCISD’s social media outlets, including its Facebook page. However, officials said, these are not a replacement for email communications.

