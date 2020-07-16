BCISD asks parents for email addresses to keep them up to date

3 hours ago by: DailyTrib.com

As Burnet Consolidated Independent School District prepares for the 2020-21 academic year in the middle of a pandemic, it’s making sure it can keep parents up to date on a changing situation.

If you are a BCISD parent or caregiver of a student and have not received an email from the district this summer, contact Randy Fauss at rfauss@burnetcisd.net with your name, your child’s name, and an email address for future communications from the district.

Parents can also follow BCISD’s social media outlets, including its Facebook page. However, officials said, these are not a replacement for email communications. 

editor@thepicayune.com 

DailyTrib.com

https://dailytrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

More COVID-19-related deaths, including two in Llano County

1 min ago by: DailyTrib.com

Bluebonnet Trails offers free counseling to deal with COVID-19 crisis

1 day ago by: Daniel Clifton

Marble Falls ISD offers some reopening plan details at parent meeting

1 day ago by: Suzanne Freeman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *