More COVID-19-related deaths, including two in Llano County

Llano County officials reported the county’s first two COVID-19-related deaths, while Burnet County officials announced a fifth death.

According to a Llano County media release Thursday, July 16, the first death was an 85-year-old man on July 14 and the second was a 97-year-old woman on July 15. Both individuals had pre-existing medical conditions.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the patients’ family and friends during these trying times,” said Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham in the release. “We will continue to make the protection of our community members a top priority. We are grateful for our first responders, health care providers, and community leaders continuing to diligently work together to ensure these solemn occasions are as rare as possible.”

Burnet County Judge James Oakley posted the latest county numbers July 16 on the county’s Facebook page. The totals included a fifth COVID-19-related death. According to the post, Burnet County has a total of 287 cases out of 2,474 people tested. Of those positive cases, 118 are considered recovered.

Llano County has had 91 cases with 40 considered recovered, according to the county’s release.

