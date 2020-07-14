Burnet County Democrats talk about ‘Campaigning in the Era of COVID-19’

The Burnet County Democratic Club will look at campaigning in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic during its virtual meeting July 21.

Special guest is Jason Taber, the digital and relational organizer for Julie Oliver, who is running for Texas’ District 25 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Taber will present “Campaigning in the Era of COVID-19: Using Digital Media to Convey our Message.”

The meeting is via Zoom and starts at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21. Newsletter subscribers will receive a link to register for the meeting. Non-subscribers may email democratsclubburnetcounty@gmail.com to request an invitation.

Taper will demonstrate how to use the Reach mobile app to easily turn everyday conversations with friends and family into voter canvassing opportunities for the 2020 election.

“We will discuss a number of ways to get involved (with voter canvassing and registration) at whatever level of contact you feel comfortable with,” said B.J. Henry, the club’s president.

Follow the Burnet County Democratic Club on Twitter and Instagram or visit bcdctx.org for more information. The club meets the third Tuesday of the month via Zoom until safe to return to in-person meetings. Meetings are open to anyone who supports Democratic ideals.