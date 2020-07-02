Marble Falls Rodeo canceled

The 2020 Marble Falls Rodeo on July 17-18 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The 2020 Marble Falls Rodeo has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Marble Falls Rodeo Association announced the decision July 2.

“The Board of Directors for the Marble Falls Rodeo Association have come to the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Marble Falls Rodeo due to COVID 19,” an association statement reads. “We are disappointed, but we feel this is the right decision, at this time. We want everyone to stay safe and healthy and to be ready for a big show next year.”

The rodeo, which has been held the third weekend of July since 1956, was scheduled for July 17-18 with a youth rodeo July 15 and slack on July 16. All events have been canceled.

