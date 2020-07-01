H-E-B limits sales, requires masks

H-E-B grocery stores are again limiting sales of certain items such as brisket and toilet paper due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases across the state. Courtesy photo

H-E-B has again imposed limits on the number of certain items shoppers can buy, announced the San Antonio-based grocery chain on June 30. Also, shoppers in any H-E-B store in the state must wear face masks to enter as of July 1 to protect against the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, whether or not local governments require it.

Marble Falls has a mandatory mask order in place, so the store was requiring face coverings before the announcement. As Burnet and Kingsland do not have mandatory mask orders, managers at those stores will have to educate shoppers about the new requirement.

Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed local leaders to make their own decisions about whether masks should be required. He stopped short of issuing a statewide order during a media conference a week earlier.

Texas is one of the top three states in the U.S. with the most rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The state hit another record high on June 30 with 7,000 new cases.

H-E-B has been on the forefront of virus prevention since news broke of the outbreak in China in January. Early on, the store began limiting sales of certain items and practicing social distancing.

As COVID-19 begins a second, bigger surge than the one this spring, H-E-B has decided to limit the following items to two per customer:

brisket

bath tissue

paper towels

acetaminophen, including baby, trial, and travel sizes

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine, smaller than 50 count

disinfecting and antibacterial sprays/wipes

trial- and travel-size disinfecting and antibacterial sprays/wipes

hydrogen peroxide

rubbing (isopropyl) alcohol/swabs

first aid and cleaning gloves

Only one H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine, 50 count and larger, can be purchased per customer.

Hand sanitizer is limited to 10 items, while hand soap is limited to four.

The following items will not be accepted for returns:

paper towels

bath tissue

thermometers

analgesics

disinfecting sprays

disinfecting wipes

frozen food

liquid/bar soap

hand sanitizer

cold/allergy/sinus medications

vitamins/supplements

laundry detergent

