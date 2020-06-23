‘Fishing Report’ returns to KBEY

Jay ‘Fish Bird’ Frasier knows where and when to fish the Highland Lakes. He shares his fish findings on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune at 6:45 a.m. every Thursday on the 'Wake Up Show' with Ed Chandler. Courtesy photo

The “Fishing Report” is back on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune with renowned fishing guide Jay “Fish Bird” Frasier. Beginning Thursday, June 26, the weekly report on what’s biting where and on what can be heard at 6:45 a.m. on the “Wake Up Show” with host Ed Chandler. Tune your dial to 103.9 FM or listen at KBEYFM.com.

Frasier owns Fish Bird Fishing Guide Service, which covers lakes Marble Falls, LBJ, Buchanan, Travis, and Inks. Frasier specializes in crappie, bass, and catfish, some of the feistiest and best-tasting fish in the Highland Lakes. He has more than 40 years’ experience fishing local waters.

“I’ve lived in Marble Falls my whole life and been fishing since I was a little kid,” Frasier said. “I just got to liking it a bit more than most people. If I’m not taking people fishing, I’m fishing.”

Frasier fishes because it’s fun, he said.

“If you’re not a true fisherman, it’s hard to explain,” he continued.

THESE HIGHLAND LAKES FISH TAKE THE BAIT

The retired contractor has no trouble proving what he says firsthand. His goal for each guided trip, most of which are on Lake LBJ, is to have a good time, which means, of course, catching fish.

“Fishing is always fun, but it’s more fun when you’re catching something,” he said. “I like to see people catch fish, kids especially. I get a kick out of that.”

Everyone, even the grownups, get excited when they have a fish on the end of a line.

While he practices catch-and-release when fishing for black bass, he usually eats what he catches when it’s catfish or crappie.

“Crappie are the best eating,” he said. “They are a fun fish to catch, too. You can catch a lot of them real quick a lot of times.”

One recommendation when fishing on the Highland Lakes is to go by boat unless it’s spawning season. Frasier also favors lures and bait over fly fishing.

His weekly reports will be read on the air at 6:45 a.m. every Thursday starting June 25 by Ed Chandler on the “Wake Up Show.” They also can be found on 101Highlandlakes.com after each radio airing.

When asked why he would not be delivering the report himself, Frasier answered like a true fisherman.

“That would interfere with some of my fishing,” he said.

suzanne@thepicayune.com