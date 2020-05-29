Chamber sets up nostalgic drive-in screening of ‘Back to the Future’

Doc Brown (played by Christopher Lloyd, right) shows Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) his DeLorean time machine in the 1985 film ‘Back to the Future.’ The Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce is creating a drive-in movie theater in the Mustang Stadium visitor's parking lot Friday, June 5, to screen the time travel classic. Tickets are free but must be reserved through the chamber’s website. Only 144 vehicles will be allowed. Publicity still from backtothefuture.com

The Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce is going back to the past for an upcoming event.

The chamber is creating a drive-in movie theater with 45-foot screen for a June 5 showing of “Back to the Future,” the 1985 time travel classic starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The screening takes place in the visitor’s parking lot at Mustang Stadium on the Marble Falls High School campus.

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance through the chamber’s website. The movie is limited to 144 vehicles.

Gates open at 8:30 p.m. Showtime is 9 p.m. Parking spots are first-come, first-served.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be maintained.

Limited concessions will be available, including popcorn, pickles, sodas, and water.

“People can bring their own food,” said Mindy Miller, special events coordinator for the chamber. “Restrooms will be available, and we’ll have hand sanitizing stations.”

Alcohol and tobacco are prohibited on the Marble Falls campus.

“Back to the Future” is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. It follows the adventure of Marty McFly, played by Fox, who travels back to 1955 in a DeLorean time machine created by the eccentric Doc Brown (Lloyd). In the past, Marty meets his parents, setting off a chain of events that could jeopardize his birth.

Stuck in 1955, Marty teams up with a younger Doc to sort out the past and right the future. On top of all that, he only has a lighting bolt’s chance at returning to 1985.

The film was inducted into the National Film Registry for its cultural and historical significance.

The Mustang Stadium visitor’s parking lot is located on Manzano Mile off RR 1431 just east of Mustang Drive.

Once in the lot, drivers will be directed to parking spots.

Umbrellas and other obstructive items are prohibited. Those wishing to watch the movie in lawn chairs are asked to stay near their cars to maintain social distancing.

“We are asking people to be please be mindful to stay in their space,” Miller said. “Please don’t honk horns or keep headlights on.”

Though the movie is free, donations to the chamber for future events are welcome and can be made by texting “Movie” to 830-355-3638.

With major money-making events such as MayFest being canceled this year due to the pandemic, any amount helps, Miller said.

“Give whatever you feel the event is worth,” she said. “Anything from a dollar to five bucks, whatever you think. Donations helps us have these types of events.”

