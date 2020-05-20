Restaurants, developer bring fresh meals to health care workers

Gregg Ranch developer Harvard Investments joined several Highland Lakes restaurants in serving meals to Baylor Scott & White Health staff across the Highland Lakes. Courtesy photo

Several Highland Lakes restaurants teamed up with the Gregg Ranch developer to serve fresh meals to frontline medical staff in the Highland Lakes.

Harvard Investments, which is developing a 242-acre master-planned community in south Marble Falls, joined Jardin Corona, Moonie’s Burger House, Holy Smokes! BBQ, and Darci’s New York Style Deli, in creating custom lunches for Baylor Scott & White Health staff.

“We hope the lunches were a welcome break for the more than 150 members,” said Chris Cacheris, senior vice president of Harvard Investments.

The lunches included a fajita bar, barbecue sliders, deli sandwiches, burgers, salads, peach cobbler, spicy chocolate cake, cookies, brownies, and moon pies.

In all, seven Baylor Scott & White clinics across the Highland Lakes received the meals.

“Gregg Ranch, Jardin Corona, Moonie’s Burger House, Holy Smokes! BBQ and Darci’s Deli are grateful for our local healthcare workers’ sacrifices to keep us health,” Cacheris added.

