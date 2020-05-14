PO box holders should fill out Census forms online or by phone

Post office box holders will need to fill out their 2020 Census forms online or by phone. The U.S. Census Bureau does not mail packets to people with P.O. box numbers. The form is only sent to home addresses.

The federal government has extended the 2020 Census submission deadline to October 31. Census workers will begin contacting those who have not completed their forms later this summer.

Those without internet access may call 844-330-2020 to complete the questionnaire.

Some Highland Lakes libraries offer free internet access and computer use, but, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service and library hours might be limited.

Contact your library for more information:

Marble Falls Independent School District, Llano ISD, and Burnet Consolidated ISD have public Wi-Fi access spots listed on their remote-learning webpages.

The Census is primarily for determining how many representatives each state sends to Congress. It’s also used to redraw district boundaries in subsequent years.

For more information on the 2020 Census, visit the census website.

