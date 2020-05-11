COVID-19 testing at Marble Falls fire station; appointments required

A Texas National Guard mobile testing team will set up at the Marble Falls Fire Rescue station Tuesday, May 12.

Testing, which is free, takes place from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. You must make an appointment, which can be done through the registration site or by calling 512-883-2400.

The fire station is located at 700 Avenue N.

In April, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the activation of about 1,200 Texas National Guard members to assist in mobile testing teams spanning the state. Each team is made up of medical professionals and guard members.

Residents will be screened if they have any of the following symptoms:

fever and/or chills

cough (dry or productive)

fatigue

body aches/muscle or joint pain

shortness of breath

sore throat

headaches

nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

nasal congestion

loss of taste and/or smell

For other testing sites, visit the state of Texas’ interactive map.

For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resources webpage.

