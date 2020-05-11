COVID-19 testing at Marble Falls fire station; appointments required
A Texas National Guard mobile testing team will set up at the Marble Falls Fire Rescue station Tuesday, May 12.
Testing, which is free, takes place from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. You must make an appointment, which can be done through the registration site or by calling 512-883-2400.
The fire station is located at 700 Avenue N.
In April, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the activation of about 1,200 Texas National Guard members to assist in mobile testing teams spanning the state. Each team is made up of medical professionals and guard members.
Residents will be screened if they have any of the following symptoms:
- fever and/or chills
- cough (dry or productive)
- fatigue
- body aches/muscle or joint pain
- shortness of breath
- sore throat
- headaches
- nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- nasal congestion
- loss of taste and/or smell
For other testing sites, visit the state of Texas’ interactive map.
