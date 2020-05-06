Fan drive helps those without AC

The summer heat is on the way, and for those who don’t have air conditioning, even going inside brings little relief.

The Community Resource Centers of Texas are helping with Family Eldercare’s summer fan drive to get fans in the hands of Highland Lakes residents in need.

You can donate money or new fans at the CRC in Marble Falls, 300 Avenue N, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The office is currently closed to walk-in traffic, so call 830-693-0700 to arrange a donation drop-off.

The drive started May 1 and runs through August 31.

The center can also provide fans to people who live in low-income households and meet one of these additional conditions: live with children; are 55 or older; or receive disability benefits. Applicants must also have a photo ID.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, income reporting does not require documentation, and applications are completed over the phone rather than in person.

Call the CRC in Marble Falls at 830-693-0700 to begin the application process.

“Getting a free fan is critical for our neighbors who do not have, or can not afford, air conditioning,” said Donna Klaeger, executive director of the CRC of Texas. “We’re pleased to be involved again this year and glad the program has come up with a contact-free way to take applications and deliver fans to our neighbors in need.”

CRC of Texas is a nonprofit subsidiary of the Texas Housing Foundation. The centers — with locations in Marble Falls, Llano, Johnson City, and Liberty Hill — are a one-stop shop for people in need of services from nonprofits and local, state, and federal assistance agencies.

The centers operate with the help donations.

Check out the CRC of Texas website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com