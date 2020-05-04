MFISD bus driver and ‘superstar employee’ recognized

Marble Falls Independent School District announced that bus driver Candi Reeves has been named the district and regional Bus Driver of the Year by Property Casualty Alliance of Texas. She has driven for MFISD since 2017. Courtesy photo

In the world of public school education, they are among the first and last district employees with whom students interact, and they can help set the tone for a child’s day.

“They” are the bus drivers and are often overlooked by those who don’t understand their vital role.

On April 27, Property Casualty Alliance of Texas honored Candi Reeves, a Marble Falls Independent School District bus driver, as district and regional Bus Driver of the Year. PCAT provides property and other insurances for Texas school districts.

The Bus Driver of the Year award is based on a driver’s leadership, attitude, perseverance, student and present relationships as well as technical skill.

“Candi is a superstar employee,” said Gina Solorzano, MFISD’s transportation director. “She always strives for greatness. She is committed and caring to her students, and she is a great role model for the district.”

Reeves has been driving for MFISD since 2017. She currently drives Route No. 1 and transports students to Highland Lakes Elementary School, Marble Falls Middle School, and Marble Falls High School.

PCAT accepts Bus Driver of the Year nominations for its transportation stakeholders such as school districts. PCAT evaluators look for those exceptional drivers who demonstrate “consistent desire to positively influence both students and coworkers through actions and attitude,” according to an MFISD media release.

“We’re honored to recognize the effort, sacrifice and great care exhibited by school bus drivers throughout the PCAT program,” stated Rick Edwards, president of Edwards Risk Management Inc., which helps MFISD with its PCAT programs. “When I consider the heartfelt praise offered by other school bus drivers, supervisors, school staff, students and parents, it stands out in my mind the accomplishments extend beyond competent driving.

“It also speaks volumes to these drivers’ humility, gentle spirits, gracious demeanor and servant hearts, even as many of them have dealt with their own life struggles,” he added.

