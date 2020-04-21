School districts continue grab-and-go meals

With Texas school campuses closed through the rest of the 2019-20 academic year, local districts will continue serving free grab-and-go meals to students.

Highland Lakes school districts began serving meals to go after in-class learning was suspended in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 17, Governor Greg Abbott closed campuses through the rest of the school year.

The grab-and-go meals are for ages 18 and younger. Initially, children had to be present with an adult to pick up a meal, but some districts are now accepting documents such as student IDs, report cards, attendance records, and birth certificates.

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District also is accepting CarRider Pro hanging tags as proof.

BCISD hands out meals from 10-11 a.m. Monday-Friday at the following locations:

Bertram Elementary School, 315 Main St.

Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308

Cassie Community Center, 3920 FM 690

Hoover Valley Fire Department, 303 CR 118B in Hoover’s Valley

Lake Victor Community Center, 200 Lake Ave.

Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam

R.J. Richey Elementary School, 500 E. Graves St. in Burnet

YMCA of the Highland Lakes: 1601 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet

Marble Falls ISD has added breakfasts and lunches for the weekend to the meals that students pick up on Fridays. MFISD pickup time is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the following locations:

Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals

Marble Falls Middle School concession stand, 1511 Pony Circle in Marble Falls. The concession stand is located behind the school and best accessed from Terrace Drive and the “horseshoe drive” around Pony Stadium.

Spicewood Elementary School, 1005 Spur 191

Llano ISD meal pickup is 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the following locations:

Llano Junior High School, 400 Texas 71 East in Llano

Packsaddle Elementary School, 150 Pioneer Lane in Kingsland

Also in Llano, Pittsburg Avenue Baptist Church’s lunch ministry is providing lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The church is located at 709 Pittsburg Ave.

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network also prepares and delivers meals as well as offers other assistance to those in need.

