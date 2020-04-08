Highland Lakes Service League offering scholarships to women

The Highland Lakes Service League is offering scholarships for women returning to college or a certification program in order to pursue a career. The scholarship deadline is April 16. In 2019, the league awarded more than $14,000 in scholarships to six women to help further their career goals. Recipients were Mandy Welch (back row, left), Sandra Hartline, Chelsea Webb, Carie Shipley (front row, left), Virginia Gutierrez, and Bobbie Green. Courtesy photo

The Highland Lakes Service League helps charities and organizations across the area, but a major focus is assisting women who want to return to school.

One way the Service League does that is through its scholarship program.

The HLSL is encouraging any woman who is returning to college or a certification program with plans to pursue a career to apply for a scholarship. The Service League typically offers several scholarships a year.

Scholarship applications can be found on the Highland Lakes Service League’s website and are due by April 16.

In 2019, the league awarded more than $14,000 in scholarships divided among six women. The recipients’ goals included pursuing a nursing associate’s degree, earning a counselor’s license, working on a master’s degree, and pursuing a doctorate.

The scholarship is geared toward women who graduated from high school but didn’t go directly into a post-secondary education and now want to pursue one or those who started a degree or certificate program but didn’t complete it.

Since 2011, the Highland Lakes Service League has awarded more than $78,000 to women looking to improve their lives through education. Members raise funds through two primary functions: the Chuckwagon Chow Down and Auctions, which was held in January, and the Ladies Only Golf Tournament, which is traditionally held in April but was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The future date for the tournament is yet to be determined.

Women in the Highland Lakes looking to make a difference in their community may consider joining the HLSL as well. Contact the league through its website for information on joining and future meetings.

