St. Peter’s Run for the Son goes virtual

Plans for the 2020 Run for the Son, which raises scholarship money for St. Peter’s Lutheran School, were up in the air due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

The annual 5K and 1K walk/run raises scholarship money for the Marble Falls school.

However, St. Peter’s Lutheran School Director Tracy Knight announced the run shall go on — with one big change.

Run for the Son is still set for Saturday, April 18, with the 1K starting at 8 a.m. and the 5K at 8:15 a.m. However, each participant chooses their own start and finish line.

“It can be in your neighborhood, on a quiet road, on your treadmill, or in laps around your backyard,” Knight said, “anywhere works as long as there are not others (not from your household around you).”

This is to keep to the social distancing standard of 6 feet apart to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.

Runners and walkers can map out their course ahead of time or use an app to mark the distance.

It’s important to maintain proper social distancing even while out running, especially when coming across people who don’t live in the same home. Running and walking are considered essential activities under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders regarding COVID-19, but social distancing procedures apply.

“If you see someone walking or running in your neighborhood, wave and make sure you’re on the other side of the street,” Knight said.

Founded in 1982, St. Peter’s Lutheran School provides high-quality, faith-based classes for 3-year-olds and children in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten. Run for the Son proceeds typically go toward scholarships, but since the school is closed due to COVID-19 requirements, officials will use some of the money to recoup financial losses during the shutdown.

All 1K participants will get a medal for completing the event. And 5K runners can compete for prizes by posting a photo with their time and distance on the Run for the Son Facebook page. Knight is also encouraging participants to share videos and photos of themselves taking part in the virtual run on the Facebook page.

The school will even live stream the start.

For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, go to the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resources page.

