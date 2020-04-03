MFISD STEAM director takes reins of Marble Falls Middle School

Ashley Bernard was selected as the new Marble Falls Middle School principal by the Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees .She is taking over for Roger Barr who is retiring at the end of the school year. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls Middle School is getting a new principal, but she’s a familiar face.

Ashley Bernard, the Marble Falls Independent School District STEAM director, is taking the position. The MFISD Board of Trustees approved her appointment at an April 2 meeting. Bernard will take over for the current principal, Roger Barr, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

“Mrs. Bernard comes to Marble Falls ISD having established a record of success at every step of her career,” said MFISD Superintendent Chris Allen in a press release. “As a teacher, assistant principal, and most recently as the MFISD STEAM director, Ashley has been a stand-out for her clear communication, high expectations, and natural leadership abilities.”

Prior to taking the middle school principal role, Bernard taught at the high school level, served as assistant middle school principal as well as the STEAM director. She previously served as the MFMS associate principal of instruction. Bernard is currently working on her Doctorate of Education through the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

“I am excited about the work we have done at Marble Falls Middle School and look forward to working with our staff to carry it forward,” she said in a statement. “Marble Falls is a special place and I feel blessed to serve here. We look forward to building strong life-long relationships.”

Bernard and Barr will work together through the remainder of the school year to accomplish a smooth transition.

