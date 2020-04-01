Wi-Fi hotspots for Llano ISD students and others needing internet access
Internet access is a challenge for many students and parents in the Llano Independent School District as campuses are closed and kids are continuing lessons at home. To help, the district and other facilities offer free outdoor Wi-Fi service.
Llano ISD had initially closed campuses through early April, but, on March 31, Governor Greg Abbott extended statewide school closures through at least May 4. Even before Abbott’s order, Llano ISD had rolled out plans for at-home learning.
Much of it is online, whether getting lessons and instruction from teachers or doing research.
For those without internet access at home, the following locations are offering free Wi-Fi service:
- First Baptist Church, 3435 RR 1431 in Kingsland (password: 19Guest61)
- Fuel Coffee House, 106 E. Main in Llano
- Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland
- Kingsland Community Park, 710 Williams St. in Kingsland
- Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam
- Llano Elementary School, 1600 Oatman St. in Llano
- Llano High School, 2509 Texas 16 South in Llano
- Llano Junior High School, 400 Texas 71 East in Llano
- Packsaddle Elementary School, 150 Pioneer Lane in Kingsland
Wi-Fi-enabled school buses will be parked at:
- Buchanan Dam branch of Llano National Bank, 8600 RR 1431 (corner of Texas 29 and RR 1431) in Buchanan Dam
- J&S Quick Stop, 110 Frazier St. in Tow
Llano ISD has more information and resources on its School at Home webpage.
For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resources webpage.
1 thought on “Wi-Fi hotspots for Llano ISD students and others needing internet access”
I appreciate that Marble Falls ISD has loaned Llano those WiFi enabled buses. Good neighbors are hard to come by!