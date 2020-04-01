Wi-Fi hotspots for Llano ISD students and others needing internet access

Llano High School is one of many free Wi-Fi hotspots for students in the Llano school district. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Internet access is a challenge for many students and parents in the Llano Independent School District as campuses are closed and kids are continuing lessons at home. To help, the district and other facilities offer free outdoor Wi-Fi service.

Llano ISD had initially closed campuses through early April, but, on March 31, Governor Greg Abbott extended statewide school closures through at least May 4. Even before Abbott’s order, Llano ISD had rolled out plans for at-home learning.

Much of it is online, whether getting lessons and instruction from teachers or doing research.

For those without internet access at home, the following locations are offering free Wi-Fi service:

First Baptist Church, 3435 RR 1431 in Kingsland (password: 19Guest61)

Fuel Coffee House, 106 E. Main in Llano

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland

Kingsland Community Park, 710 Williams St. in Kingsland

Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam

Llano Elementary School, 1600 Oatman St. in Llano

Llano High School, 2509 Texas 16 South in Llano

Llano Junior High School, 400 Texas 71 East in Llano

Packsaddle Elementary School, 150 Pioneer Lane in Kingsland

Wi-Fi-enabled school buses will be parked at:

Buchanan Dam branch of Llano National Bank, 8600 RR 1431 (corner of Texas 29 and RR 1431) in Buchanan Dam

J&S Quick Stop, 110 Frazier St. in Tow

Llano ISD has more information and resources on its School at Home webpage.

For more on how COVID-19 is affecting the Highland Lakes, visit the DailyTrib.com coronavirus resources webpage.

