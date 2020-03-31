Llano school district extends campus closures through April 13

Llano Independent School District extended campus closures through April 13 after the Llano County judge issued a stay-home order through that date. Photo by Stennis Shotts

Llano Independent School District officials announced March 31 that they are extending campus closures through April 13.

The district initially had closed campuses through April 6.

On March 30, Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham issued a Stay Home-Stay Safe order effective through 11:59 p.m. April 13.

In a statement on social media, LISD Superintendent Mac Edwards added that the closure “includes the cancellation of all UIL events, extracurricular activities, rentals and school events during the same period.”

The district has curbside meal pickups available during the closure from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at Packsaddle Elementary School, 150 Pioneer Lane in Kingsland, and Llano Junior High School, 400 Texas 71 in Llano.

The meals are available for ages 18 and younger. Students need to be present at pickup. All that families have to do is drive up and someone will hand them the meals.

The district also has learning resources on its “School at Home” webpage.

