Llano County has third confirmed case, considers ‘additional measures’

Llano County officials announced a third confirmed COVID-19 case in the county, but this one is community spread.

Dr. Jack Franklin, the Llano County Local Health Authority, informed Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham and Llano Mayor Gail Lang of the third case March 29.

“The patient’s history indicates this virus was contracted in a person-to-person transmission which was not through household or known contact,” according to a Llano County Office of Emergency Management media release.

This is considered a “community-spread” case, which indicates the virus causing COVID-19 is “in the area.”

“It is crucial everyone understand the severity of the situation,” Cunningham stated in the media release. “Our county is grateful to the majority of Llano County citizens and visitors who are complying with Governor (Greg) Abbott’s executive orders issued on March 19, 2020.

“On March 20, 2020, and in support of the governor’s order, I issued an order that included restricting gatherings to less than 10 people and closed all restaurants and bars to on-premises service and allowed only take-out, to-go and delivery services,” the judged added. “Unfortunately, a number of citizens and visitors in Llano County choose to disregard these orders and, in so doing, are potentially placing the health, safety and lives of the residents of the county at risk. It is apparent we must consider additional measures.”

The Llano County Commissioners Court has scheduled a special meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, March 30, to discuss Cunningham issuing a stay-at-home order. The meeting is limited to 10 people. Those interested in listening to the meeting can dial 1-346-248-7799 and, when prompted, enter the meeting passcode: 347 790 922.

For more information on Llano County’s response to COVID-19, visit the county’s website.

