Baylor Scott & White cancelling non-emergency procedures, enacts ‘no-visitor’ policy

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls, 810 Texas 71, is offering drive-through testing for COVID-19 but only after patients go through an online screening process followed by consultation with the medical team. People cannot just show up at the location for a test. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

With COVID-19 weighing on people’s minds, Baylor Scott & White Health is reassuring the community that its medical staff is working to stay on top of new information and best practices.

“Our hospital and clinic teams regularly receive education and training for the identification and treatment of high-consequence infectious diseases, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recommendations,” stated Gabe Martinez, a Baylor Scott & White Health spokesperson, in an email. “This includes rapidly identifying and isolating patients whose symptoms and contact history are consistent with COVID-19.”

The health care system is studying ways to add to its capacity in response to future needs regarding COVID-19. With that in mind, Baylor Scott & White Health has been canceling or rescheduling “clinically non-emergent procedures and surgeries as appropriate.”

The medical system also enacted a “no-visitor” policy.

“We will be offering limited exceptions to the policy, including one parent, spouse or caretaker over the age of 16 for pediatric or NICU patient, laboring/post-partum patient, patients with disabilities or impairments, patients requiring surgery or other medical procedures and patients requiring end-of-life care,” according to Martinez’s email.

Baylor Scott & White Health will screen all patients and visitors before they can enter one of the system’s facilities.

The health care system offers educational resources and e-services online at BSWHealth.com, including a screening questionnaire for patients not experiencing a medical emergency. The Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls, 810 Texas 71, does offer COVID-19 testing, but it must be approved by an individual’s physician. An online screening begins the process.

“There is nothing more important to us than the well-being of our patients and staff and the broader health of the communities,” the statement continued. “An unprecedented community effort is necessary to slow the transmission of the virus.”

Baylor Scott & White Health has received offers of support and donations from people and organizations. The best way to arrange those donations is through donations@bswhealth.org.

