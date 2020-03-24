Message from the Burnet mayor on COVID-19

Burnet City Hall is closed to walk-in visitors, but city staff are still available to answer questions online or over the phone. Photo by Stennis Shotts

BY BURNET MAYOR CRISTA GOBLE BROMLEY

Texans, and Burnet citizens in particular, have proven their strength when times were tough, and I have every faith that we will continue to help each other during the weeks and months ahead.

I want to take a moment to personally thank each and every one of you for doing your part to help keep this virus as much at bay as it can be. I praise all the health care workers, the first responders, the emergency management personnel. Each of you have homes and families to worry about but still you fulfill your duties in the time of crisis. I don’t want to forget the many working folks and the business owners who are working fervently to make goods and services available to us, and I want to remind every Burnet citizen that many restaurants are still open and offer drive-through, takeout, and delivery options. For a list of Burnet area restaurants and the services they are providing, please go to burnetchamber.org. If you own a restaurant in the city of Burnet and want to be included on that list, please contact David Vaughn at dvaughn@cityofburnet.com.

The Burnet Economic Development Corporation is considering ways it can help businesses and restaurants that are struggling because of COVID-19. Please contact Burnet City Manager David Vaughn, so we can understand how your business is being affected and you can learn more about what the city and EDC are doing to help during these unprecedented times.

Vaughn also can be reached by calling 512-715-3208.

To protect the health and safety of both citizens and personnel, City Hall has been temporarily closed to walk-in traffic. City operations will continue with staff available to provide services and answer questions. Appointments may be made on an as-needed basis for time-sensitive matters. Many tasks can be completed by going online or calling 512-756-6093.

The Burnet City Council meeting will go on as scheduled, but walk-in traffic will be limited to staff and council only. It will be live streamed on Facebook, and citizens may ask questions via a comment section.

For additional information on city services as well as COVID-19 updates, go to the city’s website and click on the COVID-19 Information Page. The city also will continue to report on events as they occur through its website or Facebook page at Facebook.com/cityofburnet.