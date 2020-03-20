Realtors association offering $1,000 scholarships

The Highland Lakes Association of Realtors has a $1,000 scholarship opportunity for current students at universities, colleges, and trade/technical schools.

The applicant will be chosen from two groups:

immediate family of association members who graduated from an accredited high school prior to January 1, 2020

residents who graduated from an accredited high school in Burnet or Llano counties prior to January 1, 2020

To be considered, applicants also must have completed at least one 12-hour semester at a university, junior or community college, and trade or technical school and have a grade-point average of 2.75 or better.

The deadline to submit an application is June 5. Guidelines and links to applications can be found on the association’s website. You also may request an application via email by calling 830-693-5787.

Completed applications should be returned by email to membership@highlandlakesrealtors.com or by mail to:

Highland Lakes Association of Realtors

RE: Scholarship

4601 E. Innovation Loop

Marble Falls, TX 78654

Winners will be announced before the start of the 2020 fall semester.

editor@thepicayune.com