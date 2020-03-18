Granite Shoals issues disaster declaration, prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people

The city of Granite Shoals is prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people and has put in place other restrictions after the mayor issued a disaster declaration due to COVID-19.

Mayor Carl Brugger made the declaration March 17.

Under the declaration, the city is:

prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people;

encouraging older residents and those in at-risk groups to self-quarantine as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention;

closing the city’s community center until further notice;

and recommending restaurants practice social distancing measures for customers.

Social distancing, according to the emergency declaration, means seating patrons no closer than 6 feet from other groups.

All businesses are also urged to follow CDC guidelines for their operations. Some of these recommendations include:

encouraging sick employees to stay home

routinely cleaning the workplace and workstations

following other individual precautions such as washing hands and covering coughs or sneezes with tissues

More information on the CDC recommendations for businesses can be found on its webpage dedicated to the topic.

Granite Shoals city parks will be open during this time but to groups of 10 people or fewer. In the declaration, Brugger stated that Granite Shoals police will monitor the parks and restrict groups of more than 10 people from using the facilities during the duration of the disaster proclamation.

The proclamation’s rules take the effect of an ordinance, and a person who violates them could be fined up to $500 if convicted.

City officials will continue to monitor the situation and consider guidelines and announcements from local, county, state, and federal officials.

Call the city at 830-598-2424 for more information.

