Burnet Bluebonnet Festival canceled due to COVID-19

The Burnet Bluebonnet Festival, one of the largest events in the Highland Lakes, has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19. The festival was scheduled for April 10-12. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

The Burnet Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of the 2020 Bluebonnet Festival due to concerns over COVID-19.

The chamber, which sponsors the event, made the announcement March 17, less than a month out from the popular event.

“At the recommendations of the Burnet County Health Authority and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), we must sadly confirm the cancellation of the Burnet Bluebonnet Festival, April 10-12, for the first time in its 37-year history, due to COVID-19 concerns,” chamber officials stated on the organization’s newsletter. “As heartbreaking as this is, the safety of attendees, vendors, volunteers and staff always come first.”

The annual event is one of the largest festivals in the Highland Lakes, drawing tens of thousands of people. The festival pumps money into the local economy as visitors and regulars shop and eat at local restaurants.

With its cancellation, the Burnet Bluebonnet Festival joins a growing list of events and activities affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Other events canceled or postponed include the Llano Fiddle Fest, GraniteFest in Granite Shoals, and the Marble Falls Spring Break program.

The CDC issued recommendations March 15 to limit public gatherings to 50 people or less, something the Burnet County Health Authority reiterated the next day.

For more information on COVID-19, check out the CDC or Texas Department of State Health Services webpages dedicated to the virus.

editor@thepicayune.com