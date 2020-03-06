No weapon found following Burnet High School lockdown

Burnet police locked down Burnet High School at about 10:30 a.m. March 6 after receiving a report of a possible weapon on campus. Law enforcement searched the campus, lockers, and students’ bags but found no weapon. The police and Burnet Consolidated Independent School District officials lifted the lockdown at about 1:15 p.m. and the campus resumed normal operations. Staff photo by Alex Copeland

School officials and police locked down Burnet High School for about three hours Friday, March 6, while searching for a possible weapon.

No weapon was found.

A statement from Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Keith McBurnett stated officials had received “a report about a possible weapon in a specific area of the campus at Burnet High School.”

The campus was locked down at about 10:30 a.m.

After the initial lockdown, district officials and law enforcement also issued a “lock-out” or “shelter in place” for other BCISD campuses. The shelter in place order for those schools was lifted shortly after when police determined there was no threat to them.

Police searched the high school campus, lockers, and students’ bags but found no weapon.

At about 1:15 p.m., the lockdown was lifted and classes resumed.

“Police will have an increased presence on campus through the remainder of the day as an additional support and assurance to the school,” McBurnett said in an emailed statement to parents.

The superintendent thanked Burnet police for their support “that allows us to ensure that student safety remains our first priority.”

“I want to commend the outstanding partnership between Burnet CISD and the Burnet Police Department,” he said in an email. “We are proud to provide a School Resource Officer on every campus as part of our comprehensive safety and security plan. Our preparation and coordinated efforts ensure that students are safe and that we are able to fully respond to reported threats immediately.”

