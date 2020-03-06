Burnet Middle School plant sale features veggies and more

Burnet Middle School horticulture students and Highland Lakes Master Gardeners will host the school's spring plant sale from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 9 in the campus greenhouse. Prices range from $1 to $8. The school is located at 1401 N. Main St. in Burnet. Follow the signs to the greenhouse. Courtesy photo

They’re named Better Boy, Red Brandywine, and Box Car Willie, and you can find them at Burnet Middle School on March 9.

They’re not part of a traveling show but some of the tomatoes available during the Burnet Middle School spring plant sale, which is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday in the campus greenhouse.

The school is located at 1401 N. Main St. in Burnet. Follow the signs around the back of the school to the greenhouse or visit the main office for directions.

Along with 18 varieties of tomatoes, students have grown 12 varieties of peppers, including habanero, hot cayenne, and Mucho Nacho jalapeño.

On top of that are more than 40 bedding plants and flowers as well as several herbs and shrubs. Prices are $2 for 4-inch herbs and bedding plants; $2 for a 6-pack of vegetables; $1 for 4-inch vegetables; and $8 for hanging baskets.

The plant sale is the result of the students’ plant propagation studies. They learn the different ways to grow plants, including from seeds and cuttings, with help from the green thumbs of Highland Lakes Master Gardeners.

For more information, call 512-756-6182.

