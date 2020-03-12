COVID-19: Marble Falls ISD announces travel measure for students, staff

The Marble Falls Independent School District is asking students and staff who leave the state or country during Spring Break to fill out a travel form by Sunday, March 22, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Courtesy image

Marble Falls school district officials are asking students and staff who travel out of the state or country over Spring Break to fill out a travel form upon returning.

The Marble Falls Independent School District emailed a letter to parents and staff March 12 announcing the measure in regard to COVID-19 concerns. The measure also extends to students and staff who have family members or guests visiting from other states and countries.

“Marble Falls ISD administrators have been in communication with state, county, and local health officials regarding COVID-19,” the letter states. “Based on their input, we need students and staff who travel out of the state or country, or who have family members visiting from another state or country, to complete the following Travel Form.”

The district is asking affected students and staff to complete the form by Sunday, March 22. The district’s Spring Break is Monday-Friday, March 16-20. A teacher/staff workday is Monday, March 23, so students won’t return to class until Tuesday, March 24.

In his KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune report, MFISD Superintendent Chris Allen said the district is keeping a close eye on the novel coronavirus situation and are in contact with health officials.

“We know that the ongoing discussion both across the country and the state of Texas around COVID-19 has many people concerned,” he said. “We want to let you know that, in every decision we’re making and in conversations that we’re having, we’re consulting with state health officials and local health officials to monitor the situation and make decisions that are in the best interest of our students and our community.”

He advised MFISD families and staff to monitor the district’s social media outlets and website for updates and more information.

“Please stay informed and in tune. Be sure to email us with any questions you have,” Allen said. “We want you to feel informed. We want you to feel safe. We don’t believe in panic, but we do believe in proactive, smart, strategic measures to keep our students and to keep our community safe.”

