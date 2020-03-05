Women 2 Women conference is Saturday in Burnet

On March 7, women can get together without their spouses and children for five hours of learning, talking frankly, and helping each other out.

The annual Women 2 Women conference features a lineup of female speakers on topics important to women. The fifth annual event is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Burnet County AgriLife Extension Office, 607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet. There is a $10 registration fee.

Women can RSVP to women2women78611@gmail.com.

The topics for this year’s conference include diabetes, eyes and vision, sexually transmitted diseases, self-defense, meditation, and CBD oil. There also will be a section on pre-planning for a spouse’s death.

Jessamyn Putnam of Cremation Advocates will discuss things to take into consideration during planning for end-of-life issues such as knowing bank account information, where important household documents are, and similar pragmatic things.

Event organizer Janet Anderson said it’s important for women to attend events such as Women 2 Women without children or spouses in tow because it allows them to get so much more out of it. The discussions are more open as women can ask difficult questions.

Anderson added that it’s also a lot of fun.

editor@thepicayune.com