Early voting for March 3 primaries ends February 28

Skip the long lines on March 3 and vote early in the Texas joint primaries. You have through Friday, February 28.

On the ballot, depending if you’re voting Democrat or Republican, are federal, state, and county races as well as propositions.

BURNET COUNTY

There’s only one contested race at the local level: the Burnet County Precinct 3 commissioners race between the Republican incumbent Billy Wall and challenger William D. “Dee” Haddock.

No Democrats are running in county races with the exception of the county chair.

At the state and federal levels, both Democrats and Republicans have a number of contested races.

You can vote early at two places in Burnet County:

Burnet County AgriLife Extension Office auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet

Burnet County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

The locations are open until 7 p.m. Thursday, February 27, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.

Visit the Burnet County Elections Office webpage for sample ballots and more information.

LLANO COUNTY

Republican voters have several contested races at the county and precinct levels.

Sheriff Bill Blackburn faces Jim Caruso for the nomination, while Dwain Rogers and Camille Reasor vye for county attorney.

In Precinct 3, four people are running for the unexpired justice of the peace spot: Dorothy “Dot” Wooten, Debra (Deb) Edwards, Jack Derington, and Dwayne Young Sr.

No Democrats are running in county races with the exception of county chair.

Early voting locations in Llano County are:

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk in Kingsland

Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight in Horseshoe Bay

Early voting continues Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m at the Llano County Library and 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Kingsland Branch Library and Quail Point Lodge.

Visit the Llano County Elections Office webpage for sample ballots and more information.

Outside of the county races, both parties have a number of contested ones from presidential to State Board of Education as well as propositions for party leaders to gauge voters’ feelings on topics.

For more on these propositions, visit the Texas GOP website or the Texas Democratic Party website.

