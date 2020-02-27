Burnet to hold State of the Community on March 4

Burnet residents can get the lowdown on what their city and school district are up to during an upcoming State of the Community address.

Each year, federal and state governments hold their state of the union and state of the state addresses, annual messages delivered to citizens and lawmakers to review accomplishments of the past and update them on plans for the year to come. The city of Burnet and the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District do much the same thing at their State of the Community luncheon.

BCISD and Burnet city leaders will review 2019, share plans for 2020, and brag on their accomplishments and services at 11:30 a.m. March 4 at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m..

To top off the meal, BCISD Culinary Arts students will treat attendees to dessert. The event is free and open to the public. No RSVP required.

For another upcoming free meal with a community involvement twist, Breakfast with the Chamber is 8 a.m. March 12 at Unshakable Grounds, 134 S. Main St. on the courthouse square in Burnet.

The event is an opportunity for the public to meet with city officials and chat about upcoming city events. The meal and mixer are hosted by the Burnet Chamber of Commerce. It is free and open to the public.

alex@thepicayune.com