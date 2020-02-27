Authorities identify Kingsland man as hunting fatality

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office identified a Kingsland man as the person who was killed February 23 while hunting.

At about 7:55 p.m. February 23, Llano County deputies responded to a report of person being shot. According to the LCSO, two people were hunting near County Road 306 when the incident happened.

Deputies located the two people and reported that one man, identified as 38-year-old Micheal Eugene Cook, was dead.

Llano County deputies, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens, Texas Rangers, and the Llano County District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

