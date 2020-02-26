Expect freeze Wednesday night; weekend looks pleasant

Another cold front will push temperatures below freezing Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The front that moved across the Highland Lakes early February 26 brought strong winds and gusts and highs in the upper 40s.

As the sun sets, the winds will settle down, but temperatures will drop into the upper 20s so check on the four Ps: people, pets, pipes, and plants.

Expect highs in the upper 50s on Thursday and the mid-60s on Friday.

Overnight temperatures will stay above freezing: the mid-30s Thursday night and low 40s on Friday night.

The weekend looks pleasant with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

March should come in Sunday like a lamb with mostly sunny skies and a high of about 75 degrees.

