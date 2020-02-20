Armed man saves woman during dog attack in Granite Shoals

An armed passerby came to the rescue of a Granite Shoals woman February 18 during a dog attack.

According to Granite Shoals Police Capt. Chris Decker, the woman, who is in her 50s, was walking in the 3900 block of Valley View in Granite Shoals at about 2:50 p.m. when a dog attacked her.

“A third party witnessed the event and stepped out to help the woman,” Decker said. “When he did that, the dog turned its attention to him and moved at him.”

The man, who was carrying a firearm, fired it and killed the dog. Decker said the man’s actions were in self-defense.

The victim left the scene and returned to her house before Granite Shoals police arrived. The man, however, remained at the scene.

Decker said officers located the woman and called for Marble Falls Area EMS to check on her. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The officers tracked down the dog’s owner, and he was cited for having a dangerous dog.

The dog, according to the owner, had no history of this type of behavior.

Decker reminded Granite Shoals residents that dogs must be leashed when off of the owner’s property and secured behind a fence or on a lead when on the owner’s property.

“We also want to remind people (that) if they do see a dog out and loose, they should let us know, and we’ll send the animal control officer over,” the captain said.

