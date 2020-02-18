Cold front moving in Tuesday afternoon

After a warm start to the week, the Highland Lakes returns to more winter-like weather February 18 as a cold front moves across the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the front should be here by Tuesday afternoon, dropping temperatures to around 50 degrees before sunset. Expect 10-15 mph winds with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The forecast calls for some rain on Tuesday with chances increasing overnight. On Wednesday, expect a 90 percent chance of rain, from a quarter-inch to a half-inch. Temperatures will likely only reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Showers continue through Wednesday night with temperatures in the lower 40s. The rain should decrease by Thursday afternoon, but skies will remain cloudy throughout the day with highs close to 50 degrees.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid- to upper 30s and peak in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Friday.

